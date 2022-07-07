Fincantieri Marine Group Appoints New CEO

Marco Galbiati

Fincantieri Marine Group and its board of directors announced today that its current general manager, Marco Galbiati, has been named as the new CEO effective July 6, while former CEO Dario Deste remains the company’s president.

Galbiati was FMG’s general manager, a role that he held since 2018. In this capacity he has been heavily involved in all aspects of the business and its efforts to grow the workforce in support of important commercial and military contracts.

Deste served as FMG’s president and CEO since 2018, and was recently promoted to lead Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division.

Galbiati started his business career in 1996 with Sapio Group, an Italian market leader in the industrial and medical gases sector, where he served as the group fincancial controller.

In 2007, Galbiati joined Fincantieri, where he served as a leader in various financial departments, ultimately rising to be head of financial planning and controls for the two most prominent business units: Naval Vessels and Cruise Ships.

Galbiati earned a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.