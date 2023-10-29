Fincantieri and Leonardo: Strategic Collaboration in the Underwater Domain

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri and Leonardo are strengthening their collaboration with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the underwater domain, with the aim of pooling their respective expertise and capabilities in the sector. The initiative also stems from the imminent establishment of the National Underwater Hub (Polo nazionale della Subacquea), the Italian center which will enhance research and innovation in the underwater environment, to ensure its safety and promote industrial and economic opportunities.

The signing took place between the CEOs of the two companies, Pierroberto Folgiero and Roberto Cingolani, at the presence of Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy.

In detail, the agreement aims at the joint development of a network of platforms and surveillance, control, and protection systems for critical infrastructures and underwater maritime areas, to respond to the needs indicated at the national level and within the scope of European initiatives. The companies, furthermore, aim to preserve and develop their respective capabilities and competences to provide potential customers with state-of-the-art systems, high and competitive performance.

The enhancement of the Italian supply chain is also planned through the support of SMEs and start-ups, which will be called upon to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the specific environment and in a multi-domain perspective.

The scope of cooperation also includes the protection of strategic underwater networks, cables, communication backbones, offshore infrastructure, underwater threat alert systems, as well as the safeguarding of exploration, sea mining, and extraction activities on the seabed for access to valuable mineral resources.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said: “Our collaboration with Leonardo, already consolidated through the Orizzonte Sistemi Navali joint venture, is further strengthened with this Memorandum of Understanding in the underwater sector. The latter represents a universe full of opportunities on which Fincantieri intends to focus with determination: from the defense of critical submarine infrastructures to the use of drones. Our goal is to continue to innovate the sector with cutting-edge solutions”.

“The great depths of the underwater world represent a new frontier of security, to be faced with the development of a new generation of technologies. The approach can only be multidisciplinary, through the strong synergy of the national industry, which can boast unique, state-of-the-art and internationally recognized skills. The strategic objective is to guarantee control, surveillance, security and prosperity of the underwater space” commented Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, adding: “With Fincantieri we are working to build an offer dedicated to this domain, starting from our most consolidated knowledge and skills, such as sensors, manned and unmanned systems.”

Fincantieri and Leonardo have been collaborating for years in the naval field, bringing their skills as world leaders respectively in the design and construction of surface ships and underwater vessels on one hand, and on the other hand, in the naval combat system. The latter consists of command and control, sensors, secure communications and data links, effectors,integrated navigation system and multi-domain Modeling and Simulation capabilities.

The companies also have specific expertise in remote piloting solutions and their complete integration into naval units.