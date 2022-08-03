FIFA World Cup: Inchcape Port & Logistics Agents at Old Doha Port

[By: Inchcape]

Inchcape Shipping Services (Inchcape) has been appointed exclusive Port and Logistics Agents for superyachts at Old Port Doha during the FIFA World Cup 2022 by the Qatar Supreme

Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The luxury superyacht marina at Old Doha Port is equipped to dock superyachts, mega yachts, and luxury cruise ships ranging from 50 to 160 meters LOA and is offering very attractive docking rates for the duration of the tournament.

Located in the heart of the city, with close connectivity to the city’s most prominent tourist attractions, as well as the FIFA World Cup stadiums, the Old Doha Port and nearby Mina district

offer restaurants, cafés and shops, fish markets, coastal villages, apartments, and residential buildings, amongst a host of other attractions. Old Doha Port also provides brand new marine

activity facilities, including shops and maintenance workshops that serve all marine sports practitioners, including fishing and diving enthusiasts.

"It's an honour for Inchcape to be selected as the unique Port Agent for Old Doha Port, which will showcase its premium location and facilities during the FIFA World Cup period to some of the planet’s best in class niche cruise ships and superyachts,” said Grant Holmes, global sector head of the cruise and superyacht sector.

"Our newly developed luxury marina right in the middle of the new touristic destination “Old Doha Port” and in close proximity to the city’s prime attractions, including stadiums makes Old Doha Port the perfect venue for luxury superyachts wanting to visit during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We are delighted to team up with Inchcape Shipping Services as our appointed exclusive port and logistics agents, providing our guests with a seamless booking and in port experience to best showcase the Qatari Hospitality and unforgettable experience," said Mohammed Abdulla Al- Mulla, Old Doha Port Executive Director.

