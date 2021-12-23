Fairbanks Morse Defense Acquires Fluid Filtration Specialists LLC

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has acquired Fluid Filtration Specialists LLC (FFS), a leader in flushing and filtration services for marine vessels and other facilities that operate large, highly sophisticated engines and systems. The acquisition of FFS further expands FMD’s capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense, and commercial marine customers, including the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“Fluid Filtration Specialists has a stellar reputation for doing quality work correctly and on time, which makes it a natural fit for our turnkey service offerings,” said George Whittier, CEO of FMD. “Our growing shipbuilding solutions are operating on the military’s most advanced naval vessels and adding services like those provided by FFS helps us serve as a single, proven partner who knows those ships from stem to stern. This allows us to respond faster with just the right parts, services, and maintenance solutions.”

Founded by engineering experts, FFS focuses on proven fluid separation and cleaning systems that were specifically designed to address the maintenance and reliability concerns of heavy equipment used in critical operational systems, often under challenging conditions.

“Quality care of high-performance mechanical systems creates opportunities to lower costs, reduce downtime, and prolong the reliability and lifespan of valuable assets,” said Shane Sims, owner of FFS. “Becoming part of Fairbanks Morse Defense enables us to leverage its robust service center network to expand our reach among defense customers that so many communities depend on.”

Over the past year, FMD has expanded its capabilities, inventory, and geographic presence with several key acquisitions to become a single-source provider of equipment and services to the marine defense industry. In 2021, FMD acquired Welin Lambie, a military and commercial davit manufacturer; Hunt Valve, a specialty naval valve manufacturer; and in 2020, FMD acquired Ward Leonard, a motor and control solutions provider. FMD also acquired diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider BRECO International in November 2020.

