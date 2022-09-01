ExxonMobil Shows New Features for its Mobil Serv? Monitoring Service

ExxonMobil is adding powerful new features to its Mobil Serv? Cylinder Condition Monitoring service through partnering with Palantir Technologies, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise. The coming enhancements combine ExxonMobil’s extensive maritime knowledge and engine lubrication expertise with Palantir’s best-in-class digital platform and analytics capability to deliver detailed insights into vessel operations and help protect engine components from premature wear.

These improvements are derived from ExxonMobil’s patented technology and substantial library of onboard test results, which contains more than three quarters of a million data points. Palantir Technologies’ Foundry platform will enable complete integration and advanced analysis of these records, enabling vessel operators to benchmark their engines’ performance against similar models in a range of operating conditions, whilst enabling broader organisational benefits such as trend analysis across entire fleets and similar vessels

“The collaboration will Palantir Technologies has allowed us to significantly enhance the power, precision and speed of our Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring solution. We can now fully leverage the big data we have gathered in our experience to develop and deploy even more powerful data-based insights, when and where they’re needed,” said Ioannis Chatzakis, Global Marine Technology Program Manager, ExxonMobil. “Vessel operators will be able to use this data for their own analysis within the platform and connect to existing vessel management platforms to help them holistically manage fleet operations and improve overall efficiencies.”

This range of benefits will be indispensable as the marine industry starts its transition to lower carbon fuels. During a period of operational uncertainties, knowing how an engine is performing will provide welcome reassurance and help supply valuable insights into the performance and operation of new fuels and engine designs.

With Palantir Foundry, ExxonMobil will be able to use a much greater range of historical data to generate insights and provide recommendations, while fleet managers will be able to understand how the performance of their vessels compares to that of any other vessel in ExxonMobil’s database in a fully anonymous way.

“Our Foundry platform closes the loop between analytics and operations, empowering decision-making. Organisations around the world use our tools to help them do their most important work,” said Matthew Babin, Head of Energy and Natural Resources at Palantir Technologies. “Working with an organisation like ExxonMobil at massive scale, for an industry as critical as global maritime shipping, is what we built Foundry to do.”

