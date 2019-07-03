ExxonMobil Launches New IMO 2020 Compliant Bunker Fuels, EMF.5

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-03 14:41:13

ExxonMobil has introduced EMF.5™, its range of Engineered Marine Fuels developed ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) global 0.50 percent sulphur cap. All the fuels in the range are specifically engineered to help vessel operators comply with the 2020 regulations without compromising on quality.

All EMF.5 fuels announced to date are compatible with each other, provided that bunkering, storage and handling best practice guidance is followed. The fuels also offer safe and efficient compliance with the IMO 2020 regulations.

In addition to meeting the ISO 8217-2017 specification, EMF.5 fuels have also passed ExxonMobil’s rigorous fit-for-use assessments, allowing customers to bunker the high quality, compliant options they need ahead of the IMO 2020 deadline.

This combination of characteristics will help ensure that vessel operators can continue to operate their main engines, auxiliary engines and boilers safely and efficiently when they switch to 0.50 percent sulphur fuels, as the negative, operational and financial consequences of a major product quality problem could be very significant.

ExxonMobil has also developed a newly formulated 40BN cylinder oil, Mobilgard™ 540, which is specifically designed to work with low-sulphur fuels. The new lubricant will be available across the company’s global port network and via its extensive distribution network.

“Compliance should not come at the expense of fuel quality, and our EMF.5 range delivers assurances on both to the marine industry,” said Luca Volta, marine fuels venture manager at ExxonMobil. “By including our 0.50 percent sulphur fuels in our branded marine offer, we are delivering the additional security that vessel operators want, and need, every time they bunker.”

“The increasing variety of fuels entering the market raises the potential of quality and compatibility challenges,” said Mike Noorman, head of fuels technology at ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. “We have developed proprietary methods for modifying fuel composition to improve quality characteristics, such as combustion, stability, waxing and compatibility. Therefore, purchasing ExxonMobil’s EMF.5 fuels can help allay these concerns at a time of great change for the industry.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.