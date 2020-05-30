ExxonMobil Introduces Next-generation Multi-fuel Marine Cylinder Oil

By The Maritime Executive 05-28-2020 05:58:21

28 May 2020, London – ExxonMobil is introducing Mobilgard™ 540 X, the latest addition to its advanced MobilGard™ cylinder oil range. The lubricant is specifically formulated for use with both 0.10% and 0.50% sulphur fuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will be available from June 2020. Mobilgard 540 X is designed to meet the advanced cleanliness and protection needs of newer engine designs and meets WinGD’s requirements for all three fuel types.

Mobilgard 540 X will be available in major ports around the world including Singapore, the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam port area, Houston, Hong Kong and Korea. It will also be offered at additional locations through an extensive network of more than 650 ports throughout the world. Details and further updates will be available via the company’s ports and services guide.

Backed by MobilGard’s more than 60-year heritage, Mobilgard 540 X has passed extensive fit-for-use testing on the most recent engine designs and is specifically formulated to combat deposit formulation with ‘keep-clean’ performance across all low-sulphur fuels, including LNG. The cylinder oil also allows for substantial feed rate reduction compared to current-generation cylinder oil formulations.

With the IMO-2020 sulphur cap now in place, it has never been more important to know what is happening inside your engine. ExxonMobil offers a range of services, including Mobil Serv? Cylinder Condition Monitoring (CCM), to provide customers with real-time actionable insights.

“As the first cylinder oil to be approved for use with all three low-sulphur fuel types and gas validated by WinGD, Mobilgard 540 X is a first-to-market offering in our industry that allows vessel operators to seamlessly switch between these fuels without compromising on quality or performance,” said Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants sales manager at ExxonMobil. “This should give vessel operators peace of mind that we are constantly looking ahead at future regulatory changes and providing the lubrication solutions to help them navigate the road ahead.”

For more information about Mobilgard 540 X visit: www.exxonmobil.com/en/marine/products/mobilgard-540x

