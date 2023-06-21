ExxonMobil & Evergreen Line Completed a Delivery of Marine Biofuel Oil

The 0.50% sulphur fuel contains up to 25% fatty acid methyl esters (FAME)

[By: ExxonMobil]

Marine biofuel oil blend meets the requirements of ISO 8217: 2017 with the exception of FAME content, which complies with EN 14214

ExxonMobil’s supply supports Evergreen Line’s commitment to lower-GHG emission energy solutions

ExxonMobil successfully completed a commercial marine biofuel oil bunkering in the port of Singapore on 1st April 2023. Evergreen Line’s vessel, EVER ULYSSES, received ExxonMobil’s marine biofuel oil blend via a ship-to-ship transfer in Singapore waters before heading to the discharge port.

The marine biofuel oil is a combination of a conventional 0.50% sulphur fuel with up to 25% waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). The resulting blend meets ISO 8217:2017,1 with the exception of FAME content, which complies with EN 14214.2 ExxonMobil is already supplying marine biofuel oil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region and Singapore, supporting the marine industry’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions.

“We appreciate the unstinting support from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for our biofuel trial program carried out in collaboration with ExxonMobil and the vessel’s classification society. As one of the major global carriers, we are committed to the decarbonization of maritime shipping. We need to earnestly seek viable solutions to achieve our goal towards carbon-neutrality by 2050,” said Molly Mok, Director of Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte Ltd.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Evergreen Line for this successful delivery of marine biofuel oil in Singapore,” said Rebecca Monk, Asia Pacific Sales Director, Marine and Aviation, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “ExxonMobil is proud to be providing and improving critical products while working toward IMO targets and helping our customers meet their decarbonization goals. We remain focused on advancing lower GHG emission solutions, including a goal of supplying 200,000 barrels per day of lower GHG emission fuels by 2030.” 3

Details of ExxonMobil’s other marine fuels offers can be found here and to find out more about ExxonMobil’s approach to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of a net-zero future, click here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.