ExxonMobil Confirms Availability of Cylinder Oil for 0.50% Sulfur Fuel

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-20 21:58:49

ExxonMobil has announced its new 40BN cylinder oil, Mobilgard™ 540, will be available from 2 September 2019. The lubricant has been specifically formulated for use with 0.50% sulphur fuels that comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2020 emission regulations and meets the requirements of OEMs, MAN ES and WinGD.

Mobilgard 540 will be available from launch in major ports around the world including Hong Kong, Singapore, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. It will also be offered at additional locations through ExxonMobil’s delivery network, in bulk and in packs. Details and further updates will be available via the company’s Ports and Services guide.

ExxonMobil offers a comprehensive range of marine products and services, including two-stroke cylinder oils, regardless of compliance choice:

Mobilgard™ 525 for use with 0.10% sulphur Emission Control Area (ECA) MGO

Mobilgard™ 540 for use with 0.50% IMO compliant fuels

Mobilgard™ 570 for use with high sulphur fuel in combination with a scrubber

Mobilgard™ 5100 for highly corrosive engines running high sulphur fuel in combination with a scrubber

Mobil Serv? Cylinder Condition Monitoring for on-board scrape down oil analysis and fuel sulphur testing

Vessel operators should now be making decisions about their fuel choice ahead of the regulatory change, an assessment that could also impact cylinder oil selection. ExxonMobil believes that on-board stock management and collaboration across the operation will be essential to ensure a smooth fuel and lubricant transition. Vessel engineers should therefore work closely with procurement personnel and charterers to ensure that fuel choices are transparent, timelines are clear and the impact on a vessel’s operation is understood.

Mobilgard 540 is compatible at any volume with ExxonMobil’s current MobilGard cylinder oil range, which will help to streamline the switchover to the new lubricant as no tank cleaning will be required. ExxonMobil has developed a step-by-step guide to help the maritime industry safely and effectively navigate the fuels and lubricants switchover process. A copy of the document can be downloaded here.

“Mobilgard 540 is an extension to our long-standing MobilGard cylinder oil range. Used in combination with ExxonMobil's EMF.5 fuels range, it will enable vessel operators to have confidence when complying with the IMO’s revised sulphur limit, without compromising on quality or performance,” said Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants manager at ExxonMobil. “However, the switch to a low-sulphur future will require careful stock management. As part of this procedure, vessel operators should work with fuel and lubricant suppliers that possess the technical skills to help them manage the switchover process.”

