Everllence’s 175D Engine Wins Offshore Tug Order from Türkiye

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has completed the signing of a significant contract with a Turkish shipyard within the high-speed segment. The contract comprises 16 × 175D gensets bound for 4 × Rampage 6000?DE offshore terminal tugs designed by Robert Allen. These will be operated by Smit Lamnalco, a Boskalis company, in Guyana, South America to support an FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) fleet in the Stabroek Block.

The newbuilds’ roles will combine towing, safety, logistics, dynamic positioning and maintenance functions, supporting large?scale deepwater oil production. Each of the four shipsets features four gensets consisting of 2 × 12V175D-MEL (2,280 kW) and 2 × 16V175D-MEM (2,560 kW) engines. The first shipset is scheduled for delivery by end-2026 with the others set to follow in the course of 2027.

Jamie Stewart – Group Tender Manager – Smit Lamnalco, said: “Everllence was chosen by us for this project in consideration of its reputation for reliability, strong technical support, and efficient fuel-and-lube-oil consumption, whilst remaining commercially cost-competitive. These factors, combined with increased overhaul intervals, will result in maximum in-service time for our charterer, as well as reducing our operational expenditure over the vessel lifetimes.”

He continued: “With Everllence providing a combination of 12- and 16-cylinder high-speed 175D engines, this will give our diesel-electric vessels the flexibility to operate fuel-efficiently across various operating modes, as well as providing commonality of equipment and spares, reducing inventory costs. We look forward to many years of reliable operation with this equipment being integral to our operational success.”

Ruben Fernandez – Head of High-Speed – Everllence, said: “We are very pleased to have secured this important order. It underscores the strength of the 175D and its growing success in the tug and offshore sectors. Customers value the engine’s efficiency, performance and attractive lifecycle costs. We would like to thank Smit Lamnalco for their trust and look forward to supporting their operations for many years to come.”

About Everllence’s 175D engine

Everllence developed the 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kW and is optimised for propelling offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, and naval applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption. This is coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards while also considering future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO.