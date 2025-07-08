Everllence Celebrates 1,000th ME-GI Engine; Milestone Goes to Hapag-Lloyd

[By: Everllence]

At a ceremony at Hapag-Lloyd’s headquarters in Hamburg, Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, presented Hapag-Lloyd’s CEO, Rolf Habben Jansen, and Managing Director Fleet, Silke Lehmköster, with a plaque commemorating the company’s order for an Everllence B&W ME-GI dual-fuel engine – the 1,000th ME-GI ever ordered by the market. The engine, a 7G95ME-GI type, is bound for a container vessel currently under construction at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. where it is designated as hull #1721.

Habben Jansen said: “We are proud to mark this milestone with our partner, Everllence. The order for the 1,000th ME-GI engine reflects our commitment to decarbonising global supply chains. Dual-fuel technologies like the ME-GI are a key step on our journey to a low-emission fleet and support our ambition to drive change across the industry.”

Dr. Lauber said: “Considering that the strongest interest in the ME-GI engine has come from the container segment, it is fitting that this significant milestone should be reached with an order from such a prestigious container player as Hapag-Lloyd. On the path to net-zero, the marine industry needs pioneers and Hapag-Lloyd is leading the way by example.”

Lauber continued: “2025 has seen a large increase in ME-GI orders as methane makes for an excellent transition fuel on the way to decarbonising shipping. The ME-GI’s market-leading efficiency and technological maturity – as well as lowest methane slip – have confirmed its status as the marine industry’s default, dual-fuel, methane-fuelled engine.”

The ME-GI engine was originally introduced in 2014, since when it has been broadly accepted by all marine segments.