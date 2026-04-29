ETA Report Offers First Ever Industry Benchmark of ECDIS Knowledge

[By: NorthStandard]

Two years after launching its ECDIS Training Assessment (ETA) platform, NorthStandard draws on cumulative assessment data in a new report which includes key insights on the way shipping can improve ECDIS proficiency on the bridge.

A unique data set drawn from more than 5,000 ETA assessments underpins a new NorthStandard report which highlights common gaps in ECDIS knowledge and helps bridge teams take charge of their own upskilling.

The ‘ETA – Learning from the Data’ report draws on one year of Member engagement with NorthStandard’s ECDIS Training Assessment (ETA) – a first-of-its-kind tool developed with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) to strengthen bridge team proficiency. Using anonymised ETA results from almost 120 Members, the report offers a clear picture of industry competence and how it changes over time.

Tom Mellor, Head of Technical Partnering, UKHO and Chairman of the International Hydrographic Organizations ENC standards maintenance working group commented: “ECDIS is a powerful tool whose use demonstrably improves navigational safety, as well as situational awareness, when used properly. However, improper use can lead to alarms and indications not functioning as expected – and ultimately navigational errors. These findings help identify where knowledge gaps exist today, so they can be addressed through targeted training; supporting confident use of current systems and helping crews build on familiar ECDIS principles as S-100 data is introduced.”

Assessments found two-thirds of bridge teams could not identify ENC updates, and nearly half did not prioritise correct ENC scale in planning. Many also struggled to distinguish alarms from alerts, spot datum issues and verify positions, with further gaps around safety settings (including contours), key symbols and ECDIS functions.

“The industry has long been aware of gaps in seafarers’ ECDIS proficiency but this report distils the issues that need attention,” said John Southam, Loss Prevention Director – Greece, NorthStandard. “Analysing consolidated data brings a better understanding of where gaps are superficial or entrenched, and insights that help NorthStandard make informed recommendations to Members on priorities for future navigational safety campaigns.”

Available free of charge to Members, NorthStandard’s ETA is an easy-to-use online ECDIS resource which offers instant feedback to support self-evaluation, while also guiding the user towards additional training materials. Anonymised engagement provides discretion to promote a continuous learning culture. Company-level data is not available to NorthStandard unless shared by the Member.

“NorthStandard’s ETA gives shipping companies an insight into crews competence at a granular level never seen before,” added Southam. “It supports learning to mitigate risk long before an accident can occur and gives individual crew members the opportunity to take charge of their own development as well.”

Owners using the NorthStandard ETA can redistribute the assessment to deck officers as often as needed. Repeated use over time helps seafarers to enhance skills, keep up to date and ensure ECDIS best practice is given priority. The data shows that learners retaking the assessment increase their results by up to 10% on the second attempt. This improvement can only be enhanced as recent updates include an AI-powered library of ECDIS information to support self-learning. The update also includes easier-to-read reports and clearer sign-up emails for crew and members, and a survey allowing crew to evaluate practical issues they face with different ECDIS models to assist with onboard familiarisation focus.

NorthStandard continues to work in collaboration with the UKHO and Seall ECDIS to enhance safe navigation. As well as leveraging simulator-based training, the partners are set to analyse new feedback from classroom training focusing on S-100 ENCs, to enrich understanding of issues relating to mandatory requirements for all newly installed ECDIS to be compatible with the S-100 framework from 1 January 2029.

ECDIS Training Assessment (ETA) – Learning from the Data can be downloaded here.