Establishment of Navigo: A maritime Asset Investment Platform

SOV under construction By The Maritime Executive 01-21-2020 04:53:18

The Schulte Group, one of Germany’s largest shipowners and ship managers, and DEVK, one of Germany’s well-known insurance groups, are pleased to announce the establishment of Navigo Shipholding AG (Navigo), a maritime asset investment platform for institutional investors.



The long-term objective of Navigo is to build up a mixed portfolio of vessels, predominantly under long-term charter agreements, providing good visibility of future earnings and thereby ensuring a calculable long-term steady yield. Navigo has been established to offer institutional investors a capable, competitive and not least distinctly different investment alternative.



The initial investment portfolio comprises two vessels, a service operation vessel (SOV) for windfarms with a long-term charter to GE (General Electric), currently under construction, and a 12,000 cbm gas carrier (semi-ref LGC) operated in the Unigas Pool.



Navigo is directed by Ole Daus-Petersen, who has more than 25 years of experience in the shipping industry, and Andreas Spott (Investor Relations), who is working as Manager Project Finance for Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co. KG and is seconded to Navigo.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.