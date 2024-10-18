[By: EST-Floattech]

The first of nine new high-speed hybrid ferries, built at the Spanish Astilleros ARMON SHIPYARDS for the Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines, has been launched. EST-Floattech has delivered their Green Orca battery system to Rolls-Royce as part of the mtu hybrid propulsion system.

The vessels named “Vittorio Morace” and “Cristina M” are now ready to serve Liberty Lines’ routes between Sicily and the surrounding islands in Italy. The modern vessels can accommodate up to 251 passengers, ensuring safety and comfort. The main deck provides seating for 166 passengers, five bathrooms, and a kiosk/bar located amidship. The upper deck has additional seating for 85 passengers and two more toilets. Both passenger cabins offer ample luggage storage, including large luggage racks and overhead bins.

The ships can operate in different modes based on requirements: in purely electric mode, they can enter and exit ports quietly with zero emissions; in hybrid mode, the combustion engines enable high-speed travel across the sea while simultaneously recharging the batteries and supplying electrical power onboard.

Commenting on the new fleet, Chief Executive Officer at Liberty Lines Gennaro Carlo Cotella, said: “With this project, we are making a sustainable investment in the renewal of our fleet, with the purpose to continue to offer high-quality services to our stakeholders and minimise environmental impact in order to achieve an emission-free future.”

Philippe Gorse, Director Mission Critical E/E Hardware at Rolls-Royce Power Systems said: “After careful selection, testing and integration of the EST-Floattech battery system into the mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack it is great to see that the battery system is performing very well.”

Walter van der Pennen, Commercial director at EST-Floattech stated: “We are proud to be selected by Rolls-Royce for their hybrid project for Liberty Lines. Based on our strong cooperation and extensive upfront testing the project went smooth and the vessel is performing accordingly. “Vittorio Morace” and ”Cristina M” will begin operating to the smaller Sicilian islands during the summer season. The remaining vessels in the fleet are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2029.”