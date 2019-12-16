ESG Delivers Two 90-Foot Towboats to Florida Marine Transporters

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-16 18:18:00

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the delivery of the M/V JADEN PASENTINE (Hull 200) on November 19, 2019, she is the 70th 90’x 32’x 10’ Inland Towboat built by Eastern for Florida Marine Transporters, LLC of Mandeville, LA. The M/V DPJ II (H199) the 69th Inland Towboat in the series was delivered in August of this year.

It was in early 2018, when Florida Marine Transporters, LLC signed four more additional towboats, bringing the total to seventy (70) vessels contracted over the last 14 years. The M/V JADEN PASENTINE was constructed at Eastern’s Allanton Facility from a design furnished by Gilbert Associates, Inc. of Boston, MA.

This order for 90’ inland towboats originally began at the New Orleans Workboat Show in December of 2004, what followed was a twenty-five (25) vessel contract with deliveries starting in February of 2006. It has expanded to become the largest single Owner, single Shipbuilder, new construction program with the same class towboat design in United States history. This aggressive new construction program for seventy (70) vessel has successfully been completed with on-time deliveries and consistently on-budget. Eastern Shipbuilding greatly appreciates the long successful relationship for Florida Marine, building high quality, high horsepower, regulatory compliant and reliable vessels serving US waterways and rivers.



The M/V JADEN PASENTINE for Florida Marine is powered by two (2) Caterpillar 3512C Tier 3 diesel engines rated at 1,500 HP at 1,600 RPM, provided by Louisiana CAT Power Systems of Reserve, LA. The reduction gears are direct coupled Twin-Disc Model MG-5600 with a 6.04:1 reduction supplied by Stewart Supply, Inc. of Harvey, Louisiana.



Electrical power is provided by two (2) 99kW John Deere 4045AFM85 99KW Tier 3 generator sets rated for 60 Hz, at 208 VAC provided by Kennedy Engine Company of Biloxi, MS. These diesel engines comply with the current EPA Tier 3 control of emissions of nitrogen oxides from marine diesel engines.



Florida Marine Transporters with Mr. Dennis Pasentine at the Helm since 1997, as CEO his vision is to always achieve excellence in the maritime industry. Together with committed shipmates and a strong work ethic, Florida Marine has developed into one of the largest inland marine companies. Florida Marine proudly serves its customers with one of the youngest towboat and tank barge fleets in the industry, shipping a variety of cargoes such as petrochemicals, chemicals, LPG, crude oil, agricultural liquids and dry cargo. Through the efforts of its experienced leadership team and dedicated vessel and shore side employees, Florida Marine operates in a safe, environmentally sound and efficient manner.



Eastern Shipbuilding Group is a family held shipbuilding company located in Panama City, Florida since 1976 and has been a long-time employer in Bay County. Eastern continues to reinvest heavily in its facilities and workforce to continue expanding and meeting the needs of its commercial and government customers.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. has two new construction and repair facilities engaged in new construction and repair of all types of steel and aluminum vessels including harbor/escort/ship assist tugs, offshore tugs, dredges, offshore/platform supply vessels, ATB’s, multi-purpose construction vessels, research vessels, firefighting vessels, barges, dredges, ferries, passenger vessels, fishing vessels and inland towboats. Eastern maintains its role as one of the most diversified and innovative construction shipyards in the United States.

