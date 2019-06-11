Erhama Bin Jaber Al-Jalahma Shipyard Achieves Significant Milestone

Al Khor

By MarEx 2019-06-11 17:43:53

Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM) safely completed its 200th LNG vessel repair recently, Al Khor, at the world class Erhama bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard. Chartered by Qatargas and operated by NYK LNG Shipmanagement, the 135,295cbm vessel completed general drydocking maintenance repairs and upgrades at the shipyard.

This is third time the moss-type LNG carrier Al Khor is calling for repairs at the facility, having previously been drydocked in 2014 and 2016. In addition to regular maintenance, the vessel also underwent water ballast steel renewal and tank treatment, hull treatment, as well as several surveys and endurance tests during the drydocking period.

Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Fadhalah Al Sulaiti, said: “We are extremely proud to celebrate this significant milestone, which is a testament to the trust and confidence our clients have in our services. Our strong focus on safety, quality and efficiency has seen us delivering almost 1,000 marine and offshore projects to satisfied customers from around the world. We will continue to strive in providing excellent services to all our valued customers and business partners, strengthening and expanding our business portfolio.

“I would also like to express my deepest appreciation to our partners, especially Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas, for their strong support and co-operation that has led to this achievement today, as well as the entire workforce at the shipyard who have contributed tremendously achieving our vision to be a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services.”

Earlier this year, N-KOM welcomed its first repair project for a Floating, Storage, Regasification Unit (FSRU), bearing testament to its repute as a leading shipyard for gas carrier repairs. The shipyard has also successfully grown its expertise beyond handling gas carrier repairs and serviced a large number of very large crude carriers (VLCC), tankers and offshore support vessels at the facility. The shipyard’s comprehensive range of marine and offshore services significantly contribute towards the growth of Qatar’s maritime sector, complementing the country’s effort in developing local capabilities and creating a sustainable economy in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

