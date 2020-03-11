Entergy Louisiana, Edison Chouest Offshore Launch Shore Power Project

By The Maritime Executive 03-11-2020 06:43:00

Marine vessels docked at South Louisiana’s Port Fourchon can now play a role in helping protect Louisiana’s environment by replacing fossil fuel-generated ship power with Entergy’s new shore power product.

“We’ve been a significant part of the clean-energy dialogue for more than two decades,” said Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy Corporation. “Our customer and community expectations are rapidly changing across a wide variety of areas, including the reduction of greenhouse gasses, and this is an example of how we can help meet those evolving needs. With utility-scale shore power, our company is once again on the leading-edge of the industry, and we’re continuing to do it the right way.”

Entergy Louisiana and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have partnered to build the first utility-scale shore power installation at Port Fourchon, the port that plays a role in providing nearly 20% of the nation’s oil supply. Shore power is a beneficial electrification product developed by Entergy’s innovation department, KeyString Labs, to enable customers to reach their own sustainability goals by leveraging Entergy’s cleaner generation profile. Shore power in Entergy’s service areas is estimated to potentially achieve as much as a 42% net reduction in carbon emissions, a 48% net reduction in sulfur oxides emissions and a 98% net reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions, when comparing emissions rate of marine diesel oil versus Entergy’s at-the-plug emissions rate.

“We are eager to partner with our customers to innovate and scale products and services that create benefits for our entire customer base and the communities we serve,” said Rod West, utility group president for Entergy Corporation. “We power life in the Gulf South, and shore power is evidence of our continued role to help our customers and communities flourish, just as we’ve done for the last century.”

Dino Chouest, executive vice president of ECO, echoes that sentiment: “We’re proud to partner with Entergy Louisiana on what could become a model for ports across the world by adding value for customers and communities through significant emissions reductions. It’s a win for everyone.”

This initial installation extends Entergy Louisiana’s local distribution system to simultaneously accommodate 10 ECO marine vessels at port. ECO developed and deployed technology which allows marine vessels to seamlessly transition from fossil fuel-generated ship power to cleaner electric grid power. These investments highlight both companies’ commitment to investing in new technologies to increase the sustainability of their operations and the operations of their customers.

“Entergy Louisiana is dedicated to helping customers meet their goals through innovation, electrification and energy efficiency. Entergy Louisiana not only has some of the lowest electricity rates, it also has one of the cleanest large-scale generating portfolios in the country. This allows us to serve our existing customers in new ways and attract new customers to Louisiana. We’re proud to partner with ECO in Port Fourchon to help power the economy in ways that benefit us all,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

“Port Fourchon is the most important offshore oil and gas service port in the country, and we are excited that Entergy Louisiana and ECO are partnering to keep us on the leading-edge,” said Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, which oversees Port Fourchon.

“Economic growth and environmental sustainability are directly connected in Bayou Lafourche, and this shore power project is a shining example of taking care of our home so that it remains a desirable destination for suppliers and oil and gas operators,” said Chiasson.

“For the past 60 years, ECO has displayed an unparalleled commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the marine transportation industry. As a global leader in the industry, we are constantly striving to increase the quality of our services and the magnitude of our impact. We believe that marine electrification will be an important part of enabling our operations and the operations of our customers to be competitive and sustainable in the future,” said Chouest. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Entergy to deploy new technologies for our customers and our industry.”

In 2001, Entergy Corporation became the first U.S. electric utility to voluntarily commit to capping greenhouse gas emissions. And recently, the company committed to reducing its carbon emission rate by 50% below year 2000 levels by 2030. Because of Entergy’s investments in carbon-free nuclear power, highly efficient natural gas generation and renewable energy, customers can leverage the utility’s emissions portfolio to create local and societal benefits. In Louisiana specifically, Entergy Louisiana will purchase power from the 50-megawatt Capital Region Solar facility in West Baton Rouge Parish once completed this summer. This new, clean-power resource will add to Entergy Louisiana’s approximately 190 megawatts of renewable resources, which includes run-of-river hydropower, biomass and waste heat recovery. Entergy aims to continue growing its shore power offering for ECO and other marine customers throughout its service areas. For additional information on Entergy’s climate goal, see Entergy’s Climate Report at www.entergy.com/climatereport.

