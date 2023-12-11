Engineers in Motion – Chandan Deol, P.ENG
[By: Robert Allan Ltd.]
Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that Mr. Chandan Deol has earned his accreditation as a Professional Engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).
Chandan is a highly valued member of the Naval Architecture and Weight Engineering teams at Robert Allan Ltd. and has been working with the company since 2014 as a Naval Architect where he has been involved with all aspects of vessel design. For the past 7 years, Chandan has made significant contributions to the development of proprietary weight estimation tools at Robert Allan Ltd.
Chandan holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Integrated Engineering and a Master of Engineering in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, both awarded by the University of British Columbia.
In his spare time, he enjoys photography, graphic design, sports, and reading.
