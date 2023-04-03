ELCOME Awarded Supply of Next-Generation VTMIS to AD Port Group

Elcome International Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS)

Leading maritime systems integrator Elcome International is to supply and install Saab’s next-generation Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS) to ports and terminals operated by AD Ports Group.



Saab’s state-of-the-art MaritimeControl VTMIS will be installed at Khalifa Port, Zayed Port & Free Port, Musaffah Port and Al Dhafra region ports as part of a wide-ranging project to provide remote, local, and centralized monitoring and control of vessel movements in and around the Emirate.



Under the agreement, Elcome will install and integrate advanced sensors and related infrastructure across multiple locations in a scope of supply that includes a fully redundant VTMIS integrated with port RADARS, CCTVs, radios, weather stations, radio direction finders, and towers.



Elcome will also design and install control centers equipped with “video walls”, operator consoles and displays to present a comprehensive view of all tracked vessels within the VTMIS area.



Jimmy Grewal, Elcome’s Executive Director, said: “From the center in Khalifa Port, vessel traffic management will be able to safely guide shipping as far away as Sila, 300km west down the coast of the United Arab Emirates near the border with Saudi-Arabia.”



“As we expand our port infrastructure to meet increased trade in and out of the UAE, and grow our own fleet of vessels and trade routes, this state-of-the-art VTMIS will play a vitally important role in ensuring safe, secure and effective maritime operations 24/7.”



“MaritimeControl is an essential tool in maximising the continuity of vessel traffic in all visibility and weather conditions. The Saab solution greatly improves navigational safety and the management of waterways by monitoring for and alerting operators to a wide range of hazards and conditions. Marine pilots in the area will be able to see the vessel traffic live on their Portable Pilot Units.”



“The system also has a multi-centre design with a backup site and the possibility of local operation at Zayed Port, Musaffah Port and Al Futaisi island. This ensures high availability so that shipping can continue under all circumstances,” said Grewal.



Tomas Hjelmberg, Head of Maritime Traffic Management at Saab, said: “We are delighted that AD Ports Group has become the latest end-user of our new VTMIS technology. This agreement solidifies Saab’s presence in the United Arab Emirates.”



In December 2022, AD Ports Group announced a AED4 billion investment into the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port as part of a wider strategy to strengthen the Emirate’s position in global trade, and develop and diversify the national economy. By 2030, Khalifa Port is expected to see an annual throughput of 15M TEU and 25 million tonnes of general cargo.



About Elcome International LLC

Elcome was founded in 1970 and is one of the world’s largest maritime companies with a diversified portfolio of technologies, solutions and services. The company is headquartered in Dubai and maintains 24 offices in 11 countries extending from Europe to Southeast Asia, with more than 500 employees. Elcome is the authorized sales and service representative for world-leading OEMs across defense, energy, marine and yachting industry segments and is also a leading system integrator responsible for many vital land-based, offshore and national security projects in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Elcome also operates an FTA-approved training center and bridge simulator in Dubai offering training and certification for operators and bridge officers and is the Middle East’s largest supplier of nautical charts and publications, both print and digital, with two print-on-demand centers in Dubai and Colombo for ADMIRALTY Standard Nautical Charts.



https://elcome.com/





The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.