Elaborate Communications to Represent IRClass (Indian Register of Shipping)

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Elaborate Communications is pleased to announce that, effective September 1st, 2025, it has been appointed to manage public relations and digital communications for the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world’s leading ship classification societies and a member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).



Founded in 1975, IRClass is a globally recognised, independent classification society that provides ship classification, statutory certification, technical inspection, industrial services, training, and research and development. With five decades of expertise, IRClass plays a critical role in advancing safety, compliance, and innovation across the maritime industry.



Under this new partnership, Elaborate Communications will support IRClass through a combined traditional and digital PR strategy, including media relations, multimedia content development, and international outreach. The aim is to strengthen IRClass’s global profile, highlight its expertise in areas such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, and training, and reinforce its position as a trusted partner to shipowners, regulators, and industry stakeholders worldwide.