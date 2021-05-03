EdgeTech Introduces New 2050-DSS Combined Side Scan Sonar

By The Maritime Executive 05-03-2021 09:48:05

EdgeTech, the leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, has recently introduced a new combined tri-frequency side scan sonar and high resolution sub-bottom profiling sonar system.

The 2050-DSS is a tri-frequency side scan sonar system, where any two, operator selectable, frequencies can be operated simultaneously. The system can be provided with either a 120, 410 & 850 kHz towfish, or a 230, 540 & 850 kHz towfish. Both towfish options are equipped with a 2-16 kHz sub-bottom profiler, that utilizes a PVDF panel receive hydrophone. Use of an area based receive hydrophone panel provides improved beam patterns and therefore improved signal to noise ratio’s, which in turn means cleaner data for the operators.

The 2050-DSS comes complete with a combined towfish, digital telemetry that runs over a single coaxial cable, a 19-inch rack mount topside interface, and EdgeTech’s DISCOVER acquisition software. The 2050-DSS can be integrated with several auxiliary sensors such as magnetometer and USBL responder. Additionally, an interface is fitted to the electronics so that the electronics and sensors can be mounted onto an ROV. The 2050-DSS is ideal for applications such as cable and pipeline surveys, marine construction surveys, pre and post dredging surveys and more.



