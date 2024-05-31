EdgeTech High Resolution Sonar Important in Discovery of Missing Aircraft

[By: EdgeTech]

EdgeTech, the leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, recently learned that its industry leading side scan sonar technology was used to help find an aircraft that has been missing for over fifty years.

In 1971 a plane departed from Burlington International Airport bound for Providence, RI but crashed enroute, presumably in Lake Champlain. Searches were carried out at the time of the crash, but weather made the operations difficult. In subsequent years many other searches were completed to no avail. In May of this year, Garry Kozak utilizing pieces of information from prior surveys, along with Hans Hug, Tim McDonald and Bruce Stebbins, did a search for the missing Rockwell Jet Commander utilizing a high resolution EdgeTech 4125i Side Scan Sonar. The Rockwell Jet Commander was successfully located and imaged with outstanding, almost photographic, resolution.

EdgeTech’s 4125i Side Scan Sonar System was designed with both the Search & Recovery (SAR) and shallow water survey communities in mind. The 4125i utilizes EdgeTech’s Full Spectrum® CHIRP technology, which provides two dual simultaneous frequency sets ideal for maximizing range and resolution during searches.

A more detailed narrative surrounding the events of this fateful 1971 plane crash and the ensuing years of search will be printed in the coming months.