ECOPAC: Enabling Energy Savings by Optimizing Energy Consumption

[By: Oceanly]

Oceanly, a leading provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, is introducing its latest product, ECOPAC, designed to optimise energy efficiency and sustainability in shipboard electrical systems. This innovative solution complements Oceanly’s existing portfolio by enhancing vessel performance, saving costs and reducing environmental impact.

Vessels are designed to operate worldwide in diverse conditions, for instance operating in cooler areas, or at the opposite in areas with high seawater temperatures. In such cases, the vessels’ on-board equipment does not normally adapt to the changes, leading to unnecessary energy consumption. ECOPAC targets this inefficiency by optimising electrical systems onboard, ensuring that energy use aligns perfectly with actual operational needs.

ECOPAC integrates cutting-edge technology to monitor, analyse, and optimise electrical consumption onboard vessels, helping shipowners and operators reduce energy waste, lower emissions, and improve overall operational efficiency. By using advanced automation, real-time insights, and predictive analytics, the service ensures compliance with environmental regulations whilst also enhancing vessel performance.

ECOPAC requires the installation of VFD Variable Frequency Drives at equipment level, and a cable connecting the VFD to the controlling software. Once this is done, the software controls the speed of the motor in accordance to the load, allowing for measurable cost savings. ECOPAC can typically deliver energy savings of over 60% as well as reducing CO2 emissions and reducing general wear and tear on equipment. More than 225 vessels worldwide are already saving energy and fuel with ECOPAC

“Our industry needs smarter, more efficient energy solutions that don’t just collect data but provide actionable insights.” says Frederik Lerche-Tornoe, CEO at Oceanly. “With ECOPAC, we are empowering maritime operators to take control of their energy use, minimise their environmental impact, and achieve beneficial cost savings.”

ECOPAC forms part of Oceanly’s broader range of products, as a module of Oceanly Performance, which aims to drive digital transformation and efficiency improvements across the maritime industry. By easily integrating with existing shipboard systems, they enable proactive energy management, supporting the transition toward greener, more sustainable shipping practices.