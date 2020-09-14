Eastern Shipbuilding Group Announces Virtual Re-Certification Audit

By The Maritime Executive 09-14-2020 03:26:37

On July 31, 2020, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) completed its ISO Re-certification Audit for both of Eastern’s shipbuilding facilities located in Panama City Florida. These ISO certifications are:

• ISO 9001: Quality Management System

• ISO 14001: Environmental Management System

This year marks the 10th consecutive year Eastern has been ISO 9001:2015 certified and audited by SAI Global,Inc. headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. This year’s audit was very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 re-certification was conducted as a 100% remote audit over ten business days by SAI Global Lead Auditor, Jim King. Eastern’s ISO Manager, Joe Tucker and his team worked from each of Eastern’s shipyard locations to assist Mr. King as he directed his audit.

Using the latest in electronic technology, Mr. King was able to audit Eastern’s various departments, processes, procedures, and recent facility upgrades. In 2010, Eastern committed to ISO, refining its processes and procedures to meet the requirements of an established international quality management system (QMS). ISO 9001 QMS and EMS 14001 has reinforced Eastern’s mission to consistently offer our clients on budget and on-time deliveries. This commitment is driven by our customer’s needs, emerging new markets, regulatory requirements, sophisticated designs, and advances in technology. In summary, Mr. King informed Eastern Shipbuilding that the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 management system audit “was very successful” and recommended continued certification.

