Dualog Data Transfer Solution Integrates with Microsoft SharePoint

Kristian Olsen, Product Manager for Dualog Drive

[By: Dualog]

Leading maritime software provider Dualog is delighted to announce a further leap towards the integrated ship as Dualog® Drive now integrates with the cloud-based file-sharing tool Microsoft Sharepoint.

A fast and reliable data sharing system between the vessel and office is key in the shipping industry's effort to improve operational efficiency. Dualog Drive is purpose-built to simplify the distribution and replication of documents, data, software updates, IoT data and large files between ship and shore.

The ability to define corporate cloud-based file-sharing tools as a source is a sought-after feature that will reduce manual interventions and ensure even more streamlined sharing of documentation across fleets.

The integration with Microsoft Sharepoint marks the starting point of a series of new integrations with other cloud file-sharing tools. The next in line is Amazon AWS.

The new release of Dualog Drive can now use Sharepoint as a source in any sync tasks. Configuration is done directly in the cloud, and implementation takes place in minutes. Security and access management are handled directly in the Microsoft Sharepoint administrative interface, ensuring compliance with corporate policy. Data is safeguarded both in transit and in rest by using best-in-class encryption.

The feature has been validated with some of the company's largest clients. Feedback so far suggests that Dualog Drive will replace many manual and email-based processes with fully integrated digital solutions that vastly improve the collaboration between ship and shore-side systems and reduce IT personnel workload.

Kristian Olsen, Product Manager for Dualog Drive, said: "Our goal with the new feature has been to make it even easier for shipping companies to implement their digital strategy. With the newest integration, companies already using Microsoft Sharepoint as their corporate document sharing tool can simplify cross-departmental collaboration, ensure more up-to-date documentation across fleets and reduce the workload on IT personnel. At the end of the day, it's all about improving your business performance."

