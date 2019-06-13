DSME and DNV GL Strengthen Ties on Maritime Technology

By MarEx 2019-06-13 18:28:17

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and DNV GL have signed a framework agreement which will see them cooperate on joint development projects (JDPs) for future technologies in the shipbuilding and offshore plant industries. The agreement was signed by DSME President & CEO Sung-Geun Lee and DNV GL Group President & CEO Remi Eriksen at the DNV GL headquarters in Høvik.

“Through the JDPs with DNV GL, we aim to develop new technologies to meet the needs of our clients and further provide the direction in the shipbuilding and offshore industries,” said Sung-Geun Lee. “We strongly believe the joint research of these two global technical leaders will provide a significant platform to achieve these goals.”

The agreement confirms the cooperation of DSME and DNV GL through future JDPs to develop advanced technologies to maximize the safety and efficiency of ships and offshore units. Planned joint studies include 3D model hull approval, the estimation of allowable wave heights for a 174K LNG FSRU, and a structural safety assessment for SOLIDUS which is an LNG cargo containment system developed by DSME.

“DSME and DNV GL have a long history of cooperation,” said Remi Eriksen. The agreement is an extension of the technical partnership that has been in place for decades. Developing sustainable and economically feasible technologies has always been a challenge. We look forward to the successful results of the JDPs for both parties and contributing to the industries by offering the best solutions.”

In the context of the enlarged cooperation, DNV GL presented DSME with a general approval for ship application (GASA) for DSME’s SOLIDUS LNG cargo containment system. SOLIDUS is the result of DSME’s extensive experience with LNG carrier newbuildings and uses a high-performance and environmentally friendly insulation material developed with BASF, to lower LNG boil-off rates. In addition, to optimize the safety of the system and prevent LNG leakage, DSME has incorporated two metallic barriers into SOLIDUS.

“DNV GL’s approval of SOLIDUS is a great milestone for DSME, marking our leadership in LNG technology,” said Sung-Geun Lee. “The SOLIDUS design improves the newbuilding productivity and significantly reduces costs, making it a big step forward in developing the LNG carrier industry for shipbuilders and suppliers. I am very proud that DSME’s pioneering spirit is leading the market in this way. We will continue R&D on SOLIDUS and discussions are already underway for a new vessel using the system.”

