DP World Chennai Economic Zone Achieves IGBC Platinum Certification

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, has received the Platinum certification from Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its Chennai Economic Zone. This is the second one in quick succession for DP World Economic Zones in India. Earlier this year, DP World Nhava Sheva Business Park became the first free trade zone to receive Platinum certification under the IGBC logistics parks and warehousing rating system.

The IGBC rating systems recognize outstanding green design, construction, and operations, with the Platinum rating being the highest standard internationally.

DP World has built the state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehouse Zone (FTWZ) in Chennai near three key ports – Kattupalli, Ennore, and Chennai. The warehouses at DP World’s Chennai Economic Zone feature charging points for electric vehicles (EV) and a 1 MW capacity solar panel installation, aligned with globally recognized environmentally responsible practices which will fulfil ~40% of FTWZ’s power requirement. The facility is spread over six hundred thousand square feet with a potential to grow to 2 million square feet and is designed as per global standards and Green Building Certification requirements.

Commenting on the achievement, Ranjit Ray, Senior Vice President - Economic Zones, Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent said, “We are honored to receive the IGBC Platinum Certification for the second time. This achievement reflects our commitment to sustainable practices and excellence in our operations. I am proud of our team for their dedication and hard work in maintaining high environmental standards. Their efforts continue to drive our success and set new benchmarks for our industry."

The economic zone caters to several sectors, including auto, electronics, IT, telecom, healthcare, chemicals, and petrochemicals by providing them with a strategic base in the Indian subcontinent with direct links to Far East, South-East Asia, and Australia. Situated closer to DP World Chennai terminal, the Chennai Economic Zone embraces DP World’s ‘One Port, One Zone’ approach, bolstering India's competitive position in global trade.