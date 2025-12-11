DNV Leads Nordic Roadmap: Accelerating Zero-Carbon Shipping In The Nordics

[By: DNV]

The Nordic countries are taking an important step towards decarbonizing maritime transport with the launch of Phase 2 of the “Nordic Roadmap for the introduction of sustainable zero-carbon fuels in shipping: Implementation and realization 2025–2027.” Managed by DNV and supported by partners Everllence, IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, Icelandic New Energy, Sintef Ocean, and VTT, the programme aims to accelerate the transition to emission-free shipping across the region.

Building on the achievements of the first phase, phase 2 of the Nordic Roadmap will identify promising Nordic green corridors and drive the development of two to three corridors towards realization. The program will tackle key barriers through targeted actions, with particular attention to cost challenges. A dedicated Task Force will explore new approaches to collaboration and financing to accelerate the transition to zero-carbon shipping and advance the realization of green corridors between Nordic ports.

Transition progress will be monitored annually through a new Barometer, assessing the region’s advancement against the goals and actions in the Fuel Transition Roadmap for Nordic Shipping developed in Phase 1. The programme will also aim to further strengthen the Nordic Collaboration Platform as a regional hub for knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, research and development, and related initiatives. Building on strong industry support, Phase 2 will place increased emphasis on engaging cargo owners and the finance sector - key stakeholders in delivering green and competitive Nordic shipping.

Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment, said: “The Nordic countries have a strong green maritime industry, and through good cooperation, the Nordic region has great opportunities to establish zero-emission shipping routes. This collaborative project will pave the way for that.

“This new phase of the project aims to strengthen collaboration among industry stakeholders and explore how we can finance green shipping routes. We are moving from planning to action, and I look forward to following the project as it progresses.” he added.

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV, said: “In a time of mounting uncertainty, the maritime industry must stay resilient and focused on the long-term horizon. As we move into Phase 2 of the Nordic Roadmap, collaboration across borders and the value chain will be key to unlocking zero-emission solutions and reaching our 2050 decarbonization goals.”

Ole Pyndt Hansen, Vice President Everllence: “We are proud to contribute to Phase 2 of the Nordic Roadmap. Phase 1 marked a significant milestone, laying a strong foundation for a more sustainable maritime future. Building on that success, we are excited to continue this vital journey toward zero-carbon shipping, transforming ambition into action through close collaboration across the Nordic region.”

Erik Fridell, Manager - Transport and mobility, IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, said: “Besides strengthened Nordic collaboration, increased focus on policy opportunities and port readiness for marine fuels will support the realization of green shipping corridors in the Nordics”.

Jón Björn Skúlason, CEO, Icelandic New Energy, said: “The participation of Iceland is very important in such a key roadmap project for the Nordic countries. The maritime sector will be very challenging specifically when it comes to greening the fishing fleet. Future policy decisions will impact the pace and we local stakeholders have to contribute towards the future green roadmap.“

Markus Rautanen, Hydrogen Applications Team Lead, VTT, said: “Decarbonizing shipping is not just a technological challenge - it’s a systemic transformation that demands collaboration across research, industry, and policy makers. At VTT, we are committed to driving innovation to accelerate this transition and strengthen the Nordic region’s leadership in sustainable maritime transport. The partners in this project form an excellent core team to push this change forward.”

Trond Johsen, Centre Director, SINTEF Ocean, said: “The roadmap tells the industry where to go, but is less detailed on what to pack and how to afford the tickets. With the Phase 2 project we will support the industry and the governments with insights and tools to get through the ever-challenging implementation process.“