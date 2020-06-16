DNV GL Grants eCap Mobility "Approval in Principle“

In November 2019, eCap, as a leading provider of electric mobility solutions, began a partnership with Re-Fire Technology, the market leader in the field of fuel cell technologies. The cooperation aims to bundle the technical and economic know-how of both partners for the joint development of cross-sector fuel cell projects.



The first milestone of this partnership was reached in May 2020 by achieving the “Approval in Principle“ through the international classification society DNV GL for a concept of maritime Re-Fire fuel cell application. The “Hydrogen Electric System” (H2ES) developed by eCap combines the proven Re-Fire fuel cell technology with the latest hydrogen and electrical components to form an innovative and environmentally friendly drive solution for shipping. The now-approved fuel cell solution can be installed on deck and encompasses cabinets for up to 440 kW power.



Re-Fire Technology is a leading supplier of fuel cell systems and fuel cell vehicle (FCV) powertrain engineering, headquartered in Shanghai, China. By Q1 2020, Re-fire Technology has completed over 60 FCV prototypes with more than 40 vehicle OEMs partners. At present, 50%t of all operating FCVs in China are equipped with its fuel cell systems, with accrued mileage exceeding 22 million kilometres.



As the Europe-wide service and sales partner for the proven fuel cell product line of Re-Fire Technology, eCap continues to work on future-oriented concepts beyond the H2ES project, for the use of climate-friendly fuel cells on land, water and in the air.

