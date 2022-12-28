DNV Awards First Blockchain Statement of Fact to Samsung Heavy

Presentation of the SoF certificate (from left): Seung Hyeon Yoo (DNV), Andreas Kristoffersen (DNV), Hwa Lyong Lee (DNV), Jang Sup Lee (DNV), Hyun Joe Kim (SHI), Kyung Won Bae (SHI), Hanwee Low (DNV), Jae Woo Kim (SHI)

In the first of its kind for a shipyard, DNV has awarded a Statement of Fact (SoF) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for applying blockchain technology to its own SAS (Samsung Autonomous Ship) and SVESSEL ® eLogbook data streams on an operating vessel.

The project was accomplished by interfacing SHI’s data stream and eLogbook with the VeChainThor blockchain to demonstrate the technology’s potential for secure data stream applications on ships.

As the shipping and offshore industry becomes more digitized, yards, shipping companies, manufacturers and class societies worldwide are actively developing and verifying smart and autonomous ships amid rising need to strengthening cybersecurity. This is increasingly important for real-time data transmissions from ship to shore, remote monitoring, and equipment maintenance.

The blockchain application for the SHI data stream pertains to Samsung Autonomous Ship’s navigation information, particularly the Collision Risk Index and Distance to the Closest Point of Approach. Also, the SVESSEL eLogbook satisfying IMO MEPC.312(74) were released via blockchain technology.

SHI’s Director of Ship and Offshore Research Institute, Vice President Dr. Dong Yeon Lee, said: “The maritime industry is paying attention to cybersecurity as another key to the digital revolution of ships. Blockchain technology is ground-breaking in data security for autonomous ships. We are grateful for DNV’s cooperation and look forward to vitalizing blockchain technology as a new business in the future.”

"We are delighted SHI has become the first shipyard certified by DNV in applying blockchain technology for its evolving SAS automatic navigation system and the digital asset management system of our SVESSEL eLogbook. We deeply appreciate DNV for their hard work in this collaborative research,” said Dr. Hyun Joe Kim, Vice President of SHI's Ship and Offshore Performance Research Centre at an award ceremony at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Daejeon R&D Center. "This is only the beginning, but we are eager to demonstrate and verify blockchain technology as it impacts cybersecurity on real ships.”

Vidar Dolonen, DNV’s Regional Manager, Korea & Japan, added: “Blockchain technology is an essential requirement for future ships and to respond to upcoming maritime regulations. This collaboration with industry leaders has become a meaningful milestone in the digitization of ships and their safety, and we are proud to be part of it.”

