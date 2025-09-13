DNV Awards AiP to HD HHI for Innovative LNGC and VLEC Designs

[By: DNV]

At Gastech 2025, DNV awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) for the design of next-generation LNG carriers (LNGC) and Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) with forward accommodation and Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS).

The innovative designs, featuring 174K LNGCs and 100K VLECs (Ethane/LPG carriers), are the first from HD HHI to combine a forward accommodation layout with the integration of tiltable rotor sails. The LNGC design will be equipped with four tiltable rotor sails from Norsepower, while the VLEC design will incorporate two. Those two designs have been assessed for principle compliance with DNV’s WAPS notation, DNV Rules Pt.6 Ch.2 Sec.12.

By utilizing the forward accommodation concept, the vessels are designed to minimize some of the challenges related to onboard WAPS installations, for example COLREG compliance and reduced visibility, while maximizing the efficiency benefits of wind-assisted propulsion, through enhanced fuel efficiency and emissions reductions.

Hong-Ryeul Ryu, CTO & Executive Vice President at HHI, stated: “These vessels’ concepts are expected to become a Future Platform capable of flexibly responding to the stringent environmental regulations.”

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager, Korea & Japan at DNV Maritime, said: “WAPS have been going from strength to strength over the past few years. And with the current advances in technology, materials, and production capacity in the segment we expect this to accelerate. But with each advancement on the system side space, there is the further possibility of tailoring the vessel design of these installations to individual ship types and sizes. This is why we are very pleased to award this AiP to HD HHI for their LNGC and VLEC designs. Combining forward accommodation with rotor sail technology in the gas carrier space demonstrates these possibilities for enhancing energy efficiency and emissions reduction. This milestone highlights the strong collaboration we are building with HHI to support shipping’s transition towards a more sustainable future.”

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent evaluation of a concept based on a predefined framework of requirements. It confirms the feasibility of the design and ensures there are no significant technical obstacles hindering its implementation.