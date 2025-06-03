DNV Awards AiP Certificates to Hudong-Zhonghua for Advanced Vessel Designs

[By: DNV Maritime]

Classification Society DNV awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. (Hudong-Zhonghua) for three innovative new vessel designs. The AiPs highlight the ongoing collaboration between the two organizations and reinforce their shared commitment to supporting the continued development of Chinese shipbuilding and the maritime industry’s low-carbon transition and technical advancement.

The three AiPs represent the continuing advancement of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in key shipping segments, to meet the global demand for energy as well as the more efficient transport of goods through alternative fuels. The new certificates not only validate these latest designs, but reflect the value of long-term collaboration between the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and DNV, building on innovations in designs for large LNG carriers, ammonia transports, and LCO2 carriers, among others.

The AiP certificates were presented for:

A 102,000 m³ NO96 Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC)

A 174,000 m³ ice-strengthened Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC)

An 8,000 TEU LNG-fueled container vessel

Øyvind Pettersen, Head of the Technical Centre China at DNV Maritime, commented: “Chinese shipyards like Hudong-Zhonghua are operating at the forefront of the global maritime transformation. Across the industry there is continuing demand for vessels that utilize new fuels, more advanced systems, and fully integrated digital capabilities – and we are proud to help deliver these advances. At DNV are very proud that Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard has again chosen us to cooperate on these exciting and innovative projects. We look forward to deepening this long-lasting and productive partnership as we work to enable new designs that are practical, cost-efficient, environmentally friendly, and continue to push shipping safety forward.”

As China’s shipbuilding sector has developed over the past years, DNV has taken extensive measures to build up its competence in China and make it available to the local industry. These include dedicated teams for tankers, bulkers, alternative fuels, and most recently container vessels in Shanghai, to support both owners and yards as they navigating the complex transition toward more sustainable, efficient and technologically advanced vessel construction and operation.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent evaluation of a concept based on a predefined framework of requirements. It confirms the feasibility of the design and ensures there are no significant technical obstacles hindering its implementation.

Photo caption: Handover for the 174,000 m³ ice-strengthened Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC) at the CSSC stand: (from left) Martin Cartwright, Global Business Director for Gas carriers at DNV, Lu Xinwei, Vice General Manager of CSTC Special Ship Division, Zhang Heng, Vice Director of Business and Sales Department in Hudong-Zhonghua, Song Wei, Chief Technical Officer of Hudong-Zhonghua, Øyvind Pettersen, DNV Vice President and Head of Technical Centre China, Geir Dugstad, Technical Director, Classification at DNV, Jason Liu, Regional Business Development Manager, Greater China at DNV, Dong Hai, Area Offshore Technical Manager Area China South at DNV.