DNV and Partners Commence Second Low-Pressure CO2 Ship Transport Project

[By DNV]

DNV, Equinor and TotalEnergies announce the start of the second phase of the CETO (CO2 Efficiently Transported via Ocean) joint industry project (JIP). Overall, the project aims to further de-risk the low-pressure CO? transport chain, with focus on CO? composition. Phase two will generate experimental data to support the development of CO? product specifications for ship-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) transport value chains at low pressure. The project is financially supported by GASSNOVA through the CLIMIT programme.

For CCS to reach its full potential as an emissions reduction solution, the ability to transport CO? at scale will be critical. While pipelines can effectively transport CO2 over shorter distances, ship transport is necessary in cases where capture sources and storage sites are not so easily connected. A low-pressure value chain is regarded as one possible solution to enable large-scale CO? ship transport.

The commencement of CETO II follows the successful completion of the project’s first phase in July 2024. The first phase of the JIP demonstrated that shipping of CO? at low-pressure conditions is feasible, and that the technology is ready for initial deployment. However, a dedicated product specification for low-pressure CO? must still be developed, as it directly impacts chain design, material selection, and overall operations.

The prediction models typically used to define the specification at these conditions need to be calibrated using experimental data. Through its experimental campaign, the second phase of the project will generate data to support the development of CO? specifications, focusing on chemical reactions and the solubility limits of acids, to enhance the understanding of the effect of impurities in the CO? stream under conditions relevant for shipping.

Erik Mathias Sørhaug, Business Development Director CO? Shipping at DNV, said: “Better understanding of the risks related to different types of CO? compositions is essential to further develop low pressure CCS value chains. Data available on the topic is limited, so the CETO II project will work to fill the knowledge gaps in the industry. Having a means to cost-effectively transport large volumes of CO? is vital to scaling the use of CCS as an emissions reduction solution, and the outcomes of this project will help to identify the specifications needed to support reliable and robust low-pressure CO? shipping operations.

“We are pleased to continue the good collaboration with TotalEnergies and Equinor and hope new potential partners will find the JIP attractive. With additional partners onboard, we will be able to expand the scope even further to include other key topics related to CO? carrier design and operation.”

Ola Terjeson Miljeteig, Vice President for CCS Solutions in Equinor commented: ”Equinor realizes the importance of low pressure ship transport as a competitive concept for CO2 transport and storage solutions. Investigating chemical reactions between the impurities in the CO2, as well as acid solubility in CO2 at ship transport conditions is key to be able to set a product specification for LP CO2. This JIP will give important contributions to that.”

Renaud Maillard, Vice President CO2 Techno Hub, at TotalEnergies, said: “At TotalEnergies, we aim to advance innovative CO2 capture and storage solutions through our dedicated Strategic Research & Technology Program. The second phase of CETO, focused on helping define robust CO2 specifications for low-pressure ship transport, will be a key contribution in enabling safe and efficient pathways for the industry. We are pleased to continue this collaboration with our partners.”

