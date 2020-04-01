DIMECC’S Sea for Value Program Paves the Way for Remote Pilotage

The new DIMECC Sea for Value program (S4V) provides blueprints for digitalization, service innovation and information flows in maritime transport. Its longer-term mission is in preparing for advanced autonomous operations and navigation.

DIMECC S4V is a transformative program that aims for wide societal influence by providing concrete research-based recommendations on regulation, business, data usage and sharing, as well as standardization for maritime transportation. The program will be implemented across several projects. The first project focuses on developing and experimenting with future fairway services including remote pilotage.

“We see that utilizing modern technology can enable new pilotage services. The aim is to demonstrate and experiment important milestones on the journey towards?a smart and autonomous maritime transport system. We are happy to have DIMECC programs implementing technologies that are on the One Sea roadmap,” says Sanna Sonninen, pilotage director at Finnpilot Pilotage.

“Safer and more efficient solutions are crucial in the cruise business. Participating in DIMECC S4V puts us at the forefront of development, and we will be working with other partners to ensure the smooth deployment of new technologies,” adds Meyer Turku R&D Director Kari Sillanpää.

DIMECC Sea for Value is a co-creation venture bringing together industry, research and government organizations. The first project, named ‘Fairway’, is funded by Business Finland and its industrial partners. Forthcoming projects under the program will address maritime digitalization to support One Sea’s aim of a safer, more efficient and sustainable maritime transport and logistics chain. The program follows the structure and model of DIMECC’s previous ventures such as LIFEX, where industrial change has been implemented through a series of projects.

Benefits for both the Economy and the Environment:

Exploiting the growing market of smart and autonomous maritime technology in the future will lead to substantial growth in revenue and the creation of new jobs in Finland. DIMECC Sea for Value will allow the program consortia to tap into new opportunities in creating smart and autonomous products and services. More efficient solutions will bring environmental benefits by reducing emissions.

“The DIMECC Sea for Value program is closely linked to the One Sea roadmap in creating safer, more efficient and sustainable maritime transport through the exploitation of digital opportunities. Implementing the program will bring us closer to realizing the One Sea vision, which is to deliver an autonomous maritime ecosystem by 2025,” says Jukka Merenluoto, senior ecosystem lead at One Sea, an open alliance for global commercial organizations committed to achieving maritime autonomy.

