Digital Strategies for Asset Integrity Management

By The Maritime Executive 03-30-2021 11:06:53

[By:ABS]

Asset management programs should address the quality of marine or offshore assets at every stage of their life cycles - from new construction to maintenance management to decommissioning. Digital insights on the health of an asset, specifically its machinery and structural systems, allow marine and offshore companies to make the right choices faster and smarter - resulting in improved safety, efficiency, and performance.

Join our 30-minute webinar to learn how the role of digital is helping marine and offshore companies maintain a safety focus and overcome maintenance challenges while reducing costs and achieving business goals.

Key topics covered include:

Recommended technology and digital strategies for asset management based on type, age and fleet size

How to use, translate and report on fleet data for improved transparency and decision making

The types and sources of data to collect and analyze for generating insights on asset health

How to apply digital tools to help monitor structural defects and machinery anomalies to mitigate risk and avoid more costly repairs

9 AM GMT, 10 AM CST/CDT, and 9 PM CST/CDT

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.