DESMI Full Range Ballast Water Management Systems for any Vessel Size

[By: DESMI]

If you have a ship that doesn’t carry much ballast water, small footprint is essential to fit the engine room. DESMI Ocean Guard now presents a line of new and smaller ballast water management systems (BWMS) that completes a full range of BWMS with max flowrates starting from just 35 m3/h going all the way to 2500 m3/hr, with just a single UV unit.

“The demand has been huge – and we are now happy to say, that we have sizes that fits any ship, large or small” says Rasmus Folsø, CEO of DESMI Ocean Guard.

Since 2010 DESMI Ocean Guard has been manufacturing ballast water management systems for ships around the world and in a close cooperation with shipowners and shipyards DESMI has provided the market with systems that treats any water in accordance with IMO and US Coast Guard (USCG) requirements.

“We have supplied thousands of systems for ships worldwide, but the demand from vessels carrying very little ballast water on board, like mega yachts, OSV’s, tugs, fishing vessels and navy ships, has grown, and even though they have to comply with all regulations, an over-sized and over-dimensioned system was not their preferred solution”, says Rasmus and continues “With the smaller systems we are launching, these vessels can install BWMS optimized for their needs and complying with all regulations even though required max flowrate is as little as 35 m3/hr. The advantages of having systems optimized to the required flowrates are numerous, and includes smaller footprint, easier installation, lower power consumption, less spare parts consumption, and reduced CAPEX.

Especially for navy ships, the small flowrate BWMS are in high demand. DESMI Ocean Guard already supplies BWMS to many navy ships in NATO countries, and as a reference, both Danish frigates Niels Juel and Peter Willemoes have the CompactClean BWMS installed. With the new smaller systems it is expected that more Navies will be added.

DESMI Ocean Guard now deliver ballast water management systems ranging from 35m3/h to 2,500 m3/h with a single UV unit. Combination of more UV units can boost the max flowrate to as much as 5,000 m3/h. All systems, no matter size, can be delivered with IMO and USCG type approval.

“We are happy to say that we have BWMS for any vessel size – and BWMS that actually fits any need for ballast water treatment”, concludes Rasmus Folsø.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.