DESIGN COLLABORATION ON A FULLY ELECTRIC TRUCKABLE TUG

SEATTLE, WA (November 29, 2022) – Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) and Miller Marine, Inc. of Deltaville, VA have teamed to design and construct a fully electric truckable tug. The versatile vessel is purposefully designed as a multi-functional utility boat servicing marine construction sites, tending dredges, tending buoys, short range ferry operations and other near shore operations such as crew transportation or line handling.

EBDG will incorporate an electrical propulsion system into Miller Marine's proven truckable tug design. Once the design phase is complete, Miller Marine will build the vessel at its 15,000 square foot production facility.

The vessel has an overall length of just under 26 feet and will be powered by two permanent magnet motors with a total power of 300+ kW (400+ HP). Shore power will be used to recharge the vessel's battery banks overnight, taking no more than eight hours. On a full charge, the vessel will operate with contingency for 12+ hours. A closed-loop fluid cooling system will provide temperature control of the batteries, motors and electronics, maximizing their lifetime. This configuration is ideally suited for shallow and silty water operations.

The electric tug is intended to support public agency and private enterprise marine construction operations and short-range logistics.

MILLER MARINE, INC. is a family owned and operated marine metal fabrication shop located in Deltaville, VA at the convergence of the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay. The production facility includes a 15,000 square foot fabrication shop, which utilizes modern CNC technology to facilitate efficient production of marine projects with hulls up to 80 feet in length. Marine access is provided by 300 feet of shoreline and a 240-foot steel pier.

ELLIOTT BAY DESIGN GROUP is a full-service, employee-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm that supports owners, operators and shipyards. It's team of naval architects, engineers, designers and analysts has expertise with designing, supporting and analyzing the feasibility of marine transportation. With a focus on responsiveness, EBDG delivers designs that are better to build and better to operate.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.