Delta "T" Systems Joins Centek Family of Companies

By The Maritime Executive 01-26-2021 09:07:11

Delta "T" Systems, manufacturer of advanced engineered marine ventilation systems, has joined the Centek Industries family of companies. The move expands the breadth of marine solutions offered by Centek and provides additional opportunities and resources to Delta "T" Systems.

Riviera Beach, Florida-based Delta "T" Systems will retain its location, manufacturing and personnel. "I have always wanted to ensure that the business built with the loyal support of our employees will continue to thrive," said Lynn Oien, Delta "T" Systems president. "I've known Centek for years and firmly believe their values closely match ours; I'm excited about this new venture." Oien will work closely with Centek in an advisory capacity.

"We're pleased to enter into this relationship with Delta "T" Systems," said Bill Hodges, Centek Industries president. "The marine industry understands the value of offering comprehensive solutions, and we have positioned ourselves to provide it in a new, exciting way with a partner that shares our passion for innovation."

Since 1962, Thomasville, Georgia-based Centek Industries has been a pioneer within the recreational and commercial marine market. In addition to Delta "T" Systems, the company oversees three unique brands. Centek Marine is a leader in custom exhaust solutions for traditional and jet propulsion systems, and marine generators. Fortress Pilings manufactures durable composite piles that outlast traditional materials. Fiberglass Tubing Supply serves a range of industries. Its website is www.centekindustries.com.

Delta "T" Systems designs, engineers and manufactures complete marine ventilation systems. Its fire dampers, axial and duct fans, blowers, louvers, moisture eliminators, weather closures and controls are used on over 18,000 commercial, naval and recreational vessels worldwide.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.