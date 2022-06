De Nora Signs Service Agreement with N-KOM

Dimitrios Tsoulos, Regional Sales Manager EMEA, De Nora Marine Technologies, (R) is joined by Georgios Moutzourogeorgos, Chief Commercial & Business Development Officer, NKOM, during the formal signing of the service subcontracting agreement with Naki

[By: De Nora Marine Technologies]

De Nora Marine Technologies, LLC, today announces a formal service subcontracting agreement with Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM), one of the largest shipyard and offshore repair facilities in the Middle East, located at Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. The agreement will expand service convenience for De Nora Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) installed on vessels trading in the Gulf region.

The subcontracting agreement will provide strategic support to shipowners and operators by establishing an after-sales station, which harnesses De Nora technical expertise and N-KOM project management to augment service to vessels trading in the Ras Laffan Port.

“De Nora is committed to ensuring our ballast water management systems perform at their optimal level to help vessels comply with international ballast water management regulations for the protection of marine ecosystems around the globe,” said Dimitrios Tsoulos, Regional Sales Manager from De Nora. “With our BALPURE® system installed on board a significant number of LNGC vessels trading in the region, our agreement with K-NOM gives De Nora a respected strategic, technical partner in the Gulf region.”

Under the terms of the agreement, N-KOM will provide a service backbone featuring more than 2,000 technical staff, including 200 engineers 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to support ballast water equipment operations, including a dedicated warehouse facility for parts and equipment.

N-KOM is recognized as the preferred service partner for global LNG operators. Over the past decade, it has continuously provided regional and international clients with comprehensive repair services during dry-docking for Nakilat and associated vessels.

De Nora is now one of only a few global BWMS manufacturers offering both ultraviolet (UV) and electrochlorination (EC) BWMS technologies over a full range of flows and vessel types, including the BALPURE system, utilizing slipstream EC technology and the Hyde GUARDIAN® UV-based system. Both BWM systems have been extensively installed on vessels and are approved to meet IMO D-2 and U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

A formal signing ceremony took place at Posidonia 2022, Athens, Greece. Representatives from De Nora, including Mr. Tsoulos and Mr. Moutzourogeorgos, (Chief Commercial & Business Dev. Officer), N-KOM, were in attendance.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.