Daphne Technology & Williams Join on DOE Grant to Reduce Methane Emissions

[By: Daphne Technology]

Daphne Technology and Williams,a leading energy infrastructure company, are proud to announce their collaboration on the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP) grant. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to reducing methane emissions

As part of this collaboration, Daphne Technology and Williams will leverage their combined expertise to advance methane abatement technologies that align with MERP's goals. The program, designed to reduce methane emissions in the exhaust of natural gas engines (aka ‘slip’), aims to drive innovation and deploy cutting-edge solutions to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As the primary applicant on the MERP grant, Daphne Technology commits to provide its SlipPureTM system for field demonstration on Williams natural gas engines at multiple locations across the United States. In addition to providing access to their natural gas engines, Williams will install and operate the SlipPureTM systems.

At the end of this collaboration, Daphne Technology will have matured its SlipPureTM technology while Williams will have been able to thoroughly vet an innovative technology in addition to further lowering their GHG emissions.

“As demand for natural gas accelerates, Williams is dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our industry through various initiatives, including the use of innovative technology,” said Vice President of Williams New Energy Ventures, Jaclyn Presnal. “We are excited to partner with Daphne on this grant and are optimistic we will have the opportunity to pilot this technology and eventually adopt it across our business to help meet our climate goals and those of our customers.”

"Partnering with Williams on the MERP grant will not only help us accelerate commercialization of our SlipPureTM product, it also allows us to work with a company on the forefront of methane emission reduction," said Jamie Brick, Managing Director North America at Daphne Technology. "It is great working with Williams. Their expertise and commitment to the environment and innovation is impressive."