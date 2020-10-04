Danica & Norwegian Training Center Collaborate on Online Training

By The Maritime Executive 10-01-2020 01:30:05

Responding to the need to continue providing efficient and effective training during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Danica Crewing Specialists and the Norwegian Training Center (NTC) are now working together to offer a portfolio of high-quality online training courses to seafarers in Eastern Europe.

The courses are all being delivered online to avoid any problems associated with international travel restrictions and quarantine rules. This saves both shipping companies and seafarers time and money and enables them to keep standards high at this challenging time.

The collaboration will initially offer 36 courses which have been developed by NTC using its long experience as a leading training provider not just in the Philippines, but across the globe too. The training portfolio cover a wide range of technical and leadership courses aimed at enhancing seafarers’ competencies and thereby improve their onboard performance.

Equally important at present, the online offering also includes a course on mental health management. This course deal with essential aspects in understanding and managing mental health and in providing psychological first aid for those experiencing mental health issues.

Announcing the partnership, Henrik Jensen, Managing Director of Danica Crewing Specialists, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue to assist our clients and seafarers in their competency development efforts by offering high-quality online training courses in an even more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective way than traditional classroom-based learning. This collaboration is a natural fit since both Danica and Norwegian Training Center have their roots in the Scandinavian high-quality shipping environment. We both fully understand the need to have competent crew onboard and we have the experience, knowledge and tools to assist ship owners achieve that.”

Managing Director Erlend Grimstad of the Norwegian Training Center commented: “In this challenging time, particularly to our seafarers, the shipping industry remains to be the lifeblood of world trade. At NTC, we are determined to serve the industry as best as we absolutely can via our quality online courses. Our portfolio covers a large online offering which aims to deliver exactly what we have been doing before, while keeping the operation safer, more secure and more effective. We are here to help you enhance your safety onboard the vessels and increase your operational efficiency while improving life on board for the seafarers.”

The full range of courses are can be found here: http://danica-training.com/shipowners-continue-here/courses/

