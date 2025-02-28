Danica & Blu Maritime Consultancy to Boost Onboard Healthy Food Management

[By: Danica Crewing Specialists]

As a leading crew supplier, Danica places a high importance on the welfare of our seafarers. We’re thrilled to announce a new partnership between Danica Crewing Specialists and BLU Maritime Consultancy (BMC), experts in sustainable provision management and catering solutions for crew onboard vessels.

This collaboration brings together Danica’s expertise in maritime recruitment and manning services with BLU Maritime’s commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and sustainable provision management and crew wellness solutions.

Together, we aim to enhance seafarer welfare, streamline onboard operations, and deliver exceptional value to the crew onboard using technological solutions, such as BLU TEC which gives an overview of live and past fleet performance for the fleet.

Henrik Jensen, Danica Crewing Services CEO, said: “Healthy food is crucial for seafarer well-being. At the same time, efficient menu planning is important to optimise costs through better use of resources and optimising the control of purchasing and stocks.

“We’re excited to collaborate with BMC to support our Captains and chefs with nutritional advice, recipes, food waste reduction, provision management, and more. This partnership aligns with Danica’s drive to use innovative technology to transform our crewing services.”

BLU TEC provides an app which can be used by chefs and Captains. The schedule of the vessel is entered into the app which then advises in which ports the individual provision items should be purchased, based on provision purchase volume within BMC’s 400+ vessels and on the price experience of each item. Provision supply is tendered with different suppliers to ensure best prices. The expected costs for crew victualing is displayed in the app and an alert raised if the costs are exceeding the budget. BMC monitors and manages orders and deliveries, while Danica’s shipowner clients have full access to the system and can see all orders, costs, menus etc. In addition, nutritional reports can be generated as evidence of healthy crew feeding, in line with TMSA and RightShip good practice.

Singapore-based BMC is a privately-owned company, like Danica, and owner-managed by the family of Harminder Singh, a long time professional in ship victualing. Harminder Singh of BLU Maritime Consultancy commented: “By prioritising the needs of seafarers and leveraging our collective expertise, we’re setting a high standard for our excellence in crew support and vessel management.”