Danfoss’ AC Drives Boost Reliability Onboard Wasaline’s New Ferry

Image courtesy Wasaline By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 03:02:00

Wasaline’s new RoPax passenger ferry Aurora Botnia, cruising between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden, uses Danfoss’ AC drive technology almost everywhere onboard.

The vessel’s propulsion control systems, as well as the air-conditioning, cooling and pumping systems, use the state-of-the-art next-generation AC drives designed and manufactured by the Danfoss plant in Vaasa, Finland. The AC drives onboard the vessel will control the electric motors and grid-related functionality. This provides the best energy efficiency and lowest emissions possible.

The electric main propulsion system onboard uses low-emission hybrid technology, together with four large lithium battery storage supporting power generation. The main propellers are controlled by Danfoss’ AC drives. The connection of the batteries to the propeller system is also done by the AC drives via a DC-DC conversion.

“This vessel has two main propellers powered by two 6-MW electric motors and two 1.5-MW bow thrusters. The vessel’s propulsion system is connected to the main power grid with AC drives. This utilizes the power grid technology developed by Danfoss to feed the energy from the vessel’s four generators to the propulsion system and equally to the four battery systems with a power of 1.5 MW each in both directions,” says Martti Alatalo, Director, Danfoss Drives Marine & Offshore.

“We are proud that Aurora Botnia will mostly be equipped with Finnish technology and that the vessel is being built in Finland,” says Peter Ståhlberg, CEO, Wasaline.

When all the main motors and generators of the vessel are stopped, the vessel is able to continue its journey with electricity supplied by the batteries. In fact, the vessel is purely powered by electricity from the battery system whenever it is in the immediate vicinity of the harbor area. At that time, the cruise will be pleasant and peaceful, as the noise, vibration and emissions of the vessel will be substantially reduced. The same function also prevents the vessel from a complete black-out in the event of a failure, since the vessel’s power generation and propulsion system have been secured in multiple ways. This ensures that the vessel’s operation capabilities are of the highest standard in the event of a fault and that the vessel’s access

to the harbor and back to the sea is secured.

In addition, the Danfoss AC drives are connected to a comprehensive remote monitoring system for increased operational reliability. With this system, maintenance of the equipment can be anticipated in advance, and immediate response can be provided if any malfunction occurs.

In the harbor, the vessel is connected to the harbor’s electric power grid, i.e. the shore supply. This allows the batteries to be recharged, and the vessel’s power grid will get its energy directly from the shore, eliminating the need for the vessel’s generators to generate electricity and thus minimizing emissions to air and water. In this case, too, the Danfoss AC drives ensure that the vessel’s power grid can be seamlessly matched to the harbor’s shore supply in terms of voltage and frequency.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.