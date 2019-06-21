Damen Welcomes Training Vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc During Sail Scheveningen

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-21 23:51:03

During the port visit of the Mexican Sail Training Vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc to Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Damen Shipyards welcomed a group of officers, cadets and crew into its facilities in Gorinchem. With this event, Damen celebrates its relationship of more than 40 years with Mexico, a country with some of Damen’s most important and long lasting customers.

Through this relationship with Mexico, Damen has contributed significantly and is still committed to the development of the Mexican shipbuilding industry via its technical cooperation program, enabling the local building of twelve top end vessels in the last ten years in Tampico, Guaymas and Salina Cruz with a strong transfer of technology.

“In this way, we contribute to the generation of jobs in some of the areas of Mexico they are most needed, like the Isthmus of Tehuantepec,” says Horacio Delgado, commercial manager from Damen Shipyards Group.

To date, Damen has delivered 65 vessels in Mexico, built in both Damen yards as well as locally at non-Damen yards.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.