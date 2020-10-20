Damen Signs with Vletterlieden for Multi-Purpose Stan Tug 1004

Stan Tug 1004 By The Maritime Executive 10-20-2020 11:37:26

Damen Shipyards Group has recently signed a contract with Corps van Vletterlieden for a Stan Tug 1004. The company will use the Stan Tug for a wide range of tasks, including mooring, supply, crew transfer and diving support, in the Port of IJmuiden in the north of the Netherlands.

Having signed the contract on October 2nd, Damen expects to deliver the vessel in January next year. The speed of the delivery is facilitated by Damen’s practice of building standard vessels in series. As well as ensuring fast delivery, this also guarantees the customer of a reliable product.

Despite the standardised nature of its vessels, Damen is able to tailor them to its clients’ requirements with options. In the case of the Stan Tug 1004 for Vletterlieden, this includes installation of a crane, a generator set and coupling winches. These will enable the boat to fulfil its multi-purpose functionality.

Damen sales manager Vincent de Maat said, “This is Vletterlieden’s first Damen vessel and we’ve been discussing the possibility of delivering a boat to them for some time, so I’m really pleased with this contract. We are looking forward to working with the client as we make the vessel ready for their needs in the coming months.”

Having been built at Damen Shipyards Changde in China, the Stan Tug 1004 is now at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld in the Netherlands where she will be outfitted with the options ready for delivery to the client early next year.

The Damen Stan Tug 1004 is known for its superb manoeuvrability and outstanding handling characteristics. The vessel incorporates the latest hull and skeg designs and developments in fender, fairlead and winch design.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.