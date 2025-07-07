Damen Signs with Port Marlborough New Zealand for ASD Tug 2312

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Port Marlborough New Zealand (PMNZ) for the delivery of an ASD Tug 2312. PMNZ will operate the tug in Picton Harbour, where it will provide towage services for the more than 3,000 500GT+ vessels to call annually.

The new tug will join an ASD Tug 2111, named Kaiana, that Damen delivered to PMNZ in 2024. On arrival of the new tug, PMNZ will be the operator of New Zealand’s newest towage fleet. The new vessel will, in time, replace two existing vessels, named Monowai and Maungatea.

The ASD Tug 2312, at just under 23 metres in length is a compact vessel. It’s also powerful, offering 70 tonnes bollard pull. Additionally, with its azimuth thrusters and the patented Damen Twin Fin skeg, the vessel is extremely manoeuvrable.

Enhanced safety and sustainability

As part of Damen’s Compact Tugs series, the ASD Tug 2312 is designed to enhance safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency. It features, for example, 360-degree visibility from the wheelhouse and clutter-free decks to ensure a safe working environment.

The latter feature is enabled by the location of a single winch – for operations fore and aft – in the deckhouse, sheltering it from the elements. The tug also features an innovative system that generates electric power from the main engines to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

Additionally, Damen has outfitted the vessel with its Marine NO X Reduction System. This in-house developed selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system reduces NO X emissions by up to 80%, enabling compliance with IMO Tier III. Although the regulations do not yet apply in New Zealand, PMNZ has committed to providing a more sustainable operation.

Customer-led investment

PMNZ CEO Rhys Welbourn, said, “We’re proud to be investing in the future capability of our port with a second modern tug. Partnering again with Damen gives us access to world-class technology that improves the safety, performance and reliability of our towage services.

“This customer-led investment strengthens our ability to respond quickly, assist effectively and support shipping partners making use of the deepest berth in New Zealand. The upgrade to IMO Tier III engines also reinforces our commitment to lowering emissions and operating responsibly.”

Shared values

Damen’s Regional Sales Director for New Zealand, Pim Schuurman, said, “We were very pleased to receive this order for a second Damen tug from PMNZ. The organisation is taking a very proactive approach to futureproofing its fleet, investing in enhancing not only the performance capabilities of its vessels, but to increased sustainability, beyond what is required. This commitment to environmental stewardship aligns closely with the values we hold at Damen, ensuring a fruitful and rewarding cooperation between our two companies.”

The new tug will be named Kaiaua. The name was chosen by the mana whenua iwi, or indigenous M?ori people of Waitohi Picton, the Te ?tiawa o te Waka a Maui Trust. The name, similar to that of the existing Damen vessel in the PMNZ fleet, holds cultural significance to the Te ?tiawa o te Waka a Maui and refers to an important ecological site.