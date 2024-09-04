Damen Signs with Gerdes Green for Second Sustainable Combi Freighter 3850

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter (CF) 3850. Like the first vessel, which Damen is currently building, the latest order will feature a wide range of innovative solutions aimed at optimising efficiency and advancing the vessel’s sustainable performance.

Step-by-step to sustainable sailing

Gerdes Green, a joint venture between Reederei Gerdes and over-C, shares Damen’s commitment to building a green maritime future. Gerdes Green Managing Partner Nicole Gerdes explains, “Sustainability is a key demand of industry today and is, therefore, of utmost importance to the maritime sector. Beyond that, however, as we witness changes in the climate it is clear that we cannot simply continue as we have; things have to change.”

“At Gerdes Green we don’t want to wait until the solutions of the future have arrived. The vessels we have ordered from Damen form a part of our bid to act now. With these ships, we will be able to gain experience with sustainable technologies. The lessons we learn will help us to advance, step-by-step, towards a carbon neutral fleet.”

Green features

The Damen CF 3850 is an updated version of a vessel that has earned an excellent reputation in the international cargo vessel sector over many years. The next generation vessel has been redeveloped using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and modern tooling to ensure utmost efficiency. Together with Gerdes Green, Damen has developed a battery hybrid version of the CF 3850 vessel. The vessel is able to sail for short durations on fully electric power, reducing emissions when, for example operating in populated areas or approaching port.

Additional green features of the vessel include its ability to hook up to electrical shore power, the capability to sail on reduced emission B100 bio-diesel fuel, and wind assisted ship propulsion. This comes in the form of Econowind foldable ventofoils, which will reduce the vessel’s dependence on the engine to lower fuel consumption and associated emissions.

Gerdes Green has received a subsidy from the German Government for investment in the sustainable innovations featured on the vessels. The subsidy is part of the Namkü directive, a demonstration of the German Government’s recognition of the importance of maritime sustainability.

Shared values

Reederei Gerdes and Damen have been working together since the early 2000s. In that time, the shipbuilder has delivered a total of eight vessels to the company.

“We were first drawn to Damen by their experience in the coastal sector,” says Nicole. “This is revealed in the high quality of Damen vessels. The ships are excellent workhorses that are appreciated by our customers. Additionally, the cooperation is good. We are both family-led companies are we share a long-term perspective. It’s not only about making a profit, it’s about finding solutions together and thinking about the next project.”

Damen’s Commercial Director Cargo Vessels Remko Bouma agrees, saying, “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Reederei Gerdes. Cooperations such as this one are of benefit to both parties, and to the maritime industry more generally. We value highly the input that we have received from Reederei Gerdes, which has helped significantly in the development of a vessel that helps to advance the maritime energy transition. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued trust in Damen. I’m very much looking forward to working together with them on the construction of this second vessel.”