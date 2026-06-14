Damen Signs with Carmet Tug Company for Multi Cat 2309

[By: Damen Shipyard Group]

On 9 June, at the Seawork exhibition in Southampton, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with Carmet Tug Company for a Multi Cat (MuC) 2309. Under the terms of the contract, Damen will deliver the tug within just weeks of the signing – the fast delivery made possible by its stock building programme.

Merseyside UK-based towage and workboat company Carmet Tug Company operates a number of second-hand Damen vessels in its fleet, including a Shoalbuster (SBu) and Stan Tug (STu). Based on the performance of these vessels, the company contacted Damen when it required rapid delivery of a new MuC.

Damen builds its vessels in series and for stock, offering its clients fast access to a proven solution. As a result of this practice, the shipbuilder had a Multi Cat 2309 in stock when approached by Carmet.

In mid-May, Carmet’s representatives visited Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld in the Netherlands to inspect and sail aboard the vessel. Following this, the company was able to quickly confirm its intention to place an order.

Prior to the delivery, Damen is preparing the vessel according to Carmet’s requirements. This includes the installation of a Damen Marine NOx Reduction System – a selective catalytic reduction solution that reduces NOx emissions by 80% in line with IMO Tier III requirements.

Damen is also painting the vessel in Carmet colours and ensuring its alignment with UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) requirements. Once these preparations have been made, Damen will deliver the MuC 2309 on 3 July, just four weeks following the signing of the contract.

Joshua Metcalfe, Managing Director of Carmet, said, “We have been very pleased with the performance of the Damen vessels already in our fleet. So, when we needed a new Multi Cat with a short delivery time, we enquired if Damen would be able to support us. The speed with which Damen has made the vessel available has surpassed all expectations. The availability of a stock vessel, adapted to our requirements, enables us, in turn, to provide a fast response to our clients.”

Wijtze van der Leij, Sales Manager UK at Damen, said, “We are very grateful to Carmet for placing this order with Damen. I am pleased that we are able to support the company with a fast delivery, clearly demonstrating the advantages of our stock building programme. Based on the company’s positive experience of Damen vessels to date, Carmet has high expectations of its new MuC 2309. I have full confidence that the vessel will be able to meet these, and I look forward to our continued collaboration in the future.”