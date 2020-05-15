Damen Signs Contract with Verolme Special Equipment

Left to right: Ticco Maagdenberg (Manager Services, Verolme Special Equipment BV), Martin Rosmolen (CCO, Verolme Special Equipment BV), Stef Loffeld (Senior Project Manager / Estimator, Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage), Jozeph Quak (Managing Director, D By The Maritime Executive 05-15-2020 03:30:21

Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage (DSHV) has signed a joint partnership cooperation with Verolme Special Equipment for the provision of services to exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), widely known as Marine Scrubbers. The agreement arose from a mutual understanding that both parties’ clients were seeking wider availability of services for on board scrubber installations – either in port or underway. The partnership will create a leading global service provider of EGCS, supporting cleaner, emissions-reduced shipping worldwide and available 24/7.



More and more vessels are having scrubbers installed as one of the options to comply with IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap. However, this increase in scrubber installations represents a potential increase in maintenance, service, modifications and repairs, as Jozeph W.D. Quak (Managing Director of Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage) explains.

“With any new technology, there is always a learning curve, and this is also with the EGCS. There are potential problems due to vibrations in the new added steel structures and related. Additionally, the acidic nature of Sulphur can cause corrosion to the discharge piping, overboard pipes and scrubber system itself.

This, he points out, is already being observed in existing systems, resulting in a significant increase in corroded and cracked pipework. Replacement by GRE pipe systems and installation of SMO on crucial locations give the solution. Many systems have been installed without proper material considerations and we see that (early) failure of parts and serious corrosion damage is not rare. The partnership between Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage and Verolme Special Equipment provides a complete service for all problems that might occur. We can assist our clients anytime and anywhere, to keep vessels sailing without or with very short down-time in case mentioned problems occur and repairs are necessary.

Parties work together with OEMs (in close cooperation) of EGGS systems. Along with a vast, own experience in exotic materials as for example SMO, Super Duplex, Titanium, all kinds of SS and GRE piping we are able to provide the optimal solution.



This service will be provided 24/7 all around the globe with a lead time of max 24-hour notice, prior attending of the vessel. Accordingly, team will attend and after a site inspection a suitable recovery plan will be provided making sure downtime is limited to the minimum.

