Damen Signs Contract with Cotecmar for Research Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-12 15:51:51

Damen Shipyards Group signed a Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) contract with Cotecmar during ExpoDefensa 2019 in Bogota. The contract will see DTC provide design, engineering and technical assistance for the construction of a Scientific Marine Research Vessel (Buque de Investigación Científico Marina (BICM)).

Cotemcar, operating two shipyards in Cartagena, will build the hydrographic and oceanogrpahic research vessel for DIMAR (Direccion Maritima – Maritime Authority) at their Mamonal location. The vessel, which will be 83 meters in length with a beam of 16 meters, will be the largest and most complex vessel ever to be built in Colombia.

DIMAR will operate the vessel in Colombian waters, both Pacific and Caribbean, and will also sail it to the Antarctic. The vessel has various types of hydrographic equipment on board, including all deck equipment, for example, a large A-frame on the aft, and also extensive laboratory capacity on board. It also features a Helicopter deck and hangar, that can handle a Dauphin or a Bell 412 helicopter.

Pieter Becker, Damen’s area manager for Colombia, says: “We are very proud that we can assist Cotecmar with making this project a success. With our proven model of Damen Technical Cooperation we are sure that we can meet and exceed Cotecmar’s requirements before, during and after the construction of the vessel. Our goal is to remain in Colombia for a long time and to explore more opportunities for co-development and cooperation.”

DTC was established in 1977 to enable local yards to build Damen designs. With DTC construction can take place in remote locations, often inland and local content requirements can be met. DTC customers can select the level of support they would like to receive from Damen – whether it is only the design under license, a full materials package or a combination of design, materials, shipbuilding assistance, advice and training.



